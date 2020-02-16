Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Shares Up 2.7%

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, 1,833,980 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 4,819,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

