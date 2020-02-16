Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Several brokerages have commented on PATK. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at $36,725,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,087 shares of company stock worth $5,327,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

