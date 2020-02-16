Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

