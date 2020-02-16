Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,286,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,662.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 296,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,121 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

