PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Earnings Results

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $20.95 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

