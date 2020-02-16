PCHAIN (PI) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $112,828.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00492295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.67 or 0.06272364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00067633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026631 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010072 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,802,542 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.