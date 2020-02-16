PDS Planning Inc Buys New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,211,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1,749.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,760,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1,533.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after buying an additional 1,758,821 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after buying an additional 1,584,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after buying an additional 1,105,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

