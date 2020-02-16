PDS Planning Inc Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,227,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,996,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,757,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $130.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $130.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

