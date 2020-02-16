PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 473.5% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,238 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,444,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 610,980 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,044,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. 3,705,168 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

