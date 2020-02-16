Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $46,635.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849 over the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEGA stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. 781,304 shares of the company were exchanged. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

