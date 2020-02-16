Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 1,099 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.17. 1,810,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $146.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

