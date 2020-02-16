Pendal Group Ltd Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 955.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $160.96. 774,379 shares of the company were exchanged. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $113.87 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.