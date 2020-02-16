Pendal Group Ltd Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,148 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,782 shares. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.