Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 639,203 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

