Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,747 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 4,758,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

