Pendal Group Ltd Sells 598,803 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 598,803 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,193 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of HP by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,394,489 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $64,226,000 after buying an additional 613,633 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 48,187 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,979,250 shares. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

