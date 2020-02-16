Pendal Group Ltd Takes $413,000 Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,251,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,322,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,785 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

