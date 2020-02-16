Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perceptron, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets information based process measurement and guidance solutions which help customers improve performance. Perceptron’s product offerings are designed to improve quality,increase productivity and decrease costs in the automotive and forest products workplace. Perceptron’s design philosophy is to create systems which incorporate sophisticated proprietary software and hardware to minimize the need for customer application engineering. “

NASDAQ:PRCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.16. 21,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Perceptron has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Perceptron will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Perceptron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 234,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptron in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

