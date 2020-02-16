Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 129,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,912,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,339. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

