Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.07. 6,510,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

