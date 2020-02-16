Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,656. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.