Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes $806,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.03. 2,840,208 shares of the company traded hands. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $245.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

