Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

