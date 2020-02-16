Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $39.44 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,312 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Apple by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 23,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 324,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $95,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

