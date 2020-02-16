Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 19,038 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 10,848,001 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

