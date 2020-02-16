Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.89. 8,099,958 shares of the company traded hands. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

