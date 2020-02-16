Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $454,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,244 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

