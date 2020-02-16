Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

ABT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.66. 3,919,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

