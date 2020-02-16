Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 8,419 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 26,436,954 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.