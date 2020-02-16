Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,111.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,701 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. 3,348,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.