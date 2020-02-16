Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $270.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,990 shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.18 and a 200-day moving average of $240.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

