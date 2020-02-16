Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,804 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,002,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,781,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

