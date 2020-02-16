Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 5,934 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 6,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 253,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,739. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

