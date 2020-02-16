Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,422 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

