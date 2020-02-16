PLATINCOIN (PLC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.56 Million

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $25.57 million and $12.56 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $5.11 or 0.00051089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,103,103 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

