Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Update

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PLYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

PLYA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 171,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,161. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,596 shares in the company, valued at $618,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares in the company, valued at $542,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

