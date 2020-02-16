PLNcoin (PLNC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $3,402.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

