PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 244,209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $491,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 131,612 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,417,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

