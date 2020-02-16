PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $545.56 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56,652 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Visa worth $545,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after purchasing an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.29. 6,545,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $143.18 and a 1 year high of $210.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $184.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.