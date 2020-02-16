PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106,701 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Mcdonald’s worth $673,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after buying an additional 376,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,598,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.09. 1,719,908 shares of the company were exchanged. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $177.01 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

