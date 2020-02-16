PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $292,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $214.18. 10,741,747 shares of the stock traded hands. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.