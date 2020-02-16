PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,717 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,407,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.92% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $429,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $187.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

