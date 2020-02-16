PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 17,165 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Union Pacific worth $323,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6,331.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,822 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

