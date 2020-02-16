Polybius (PLBT) Market Cap Hits $10.33 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Polybius has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and $21,072.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polybius token can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00026719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

