Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $37,315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.55. 310,384 shares of the company were exchanged. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

