POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 408,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE PKX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 115,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. POSCO has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $61.62.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of POSCO by 148.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 49.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

