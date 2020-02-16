PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given $10.56 Average Price Target by Brokerages

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.56 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PowerFleet an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PWFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWFL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 85,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

