Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $2.36 on Friday. Precision Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

