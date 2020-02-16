Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69, 421,286 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 395,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89.

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

