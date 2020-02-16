Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 271,325 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.